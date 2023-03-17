Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Bond has been set for a former Faith Academy teacher who is accused of having sex with a student. Jonathan Sauers, 44, was arrested earlier this week.

He is facing two felony charges - one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with a student under 19.

His total bond for both his charges was set at $45,000. That’s $30,000 for the first charge and $15,000 for the second.

Sauers is also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and have no contact with anyone at any school in Mobile County.

Sauers coached at Faith Academy, a Christian private school, and investigators say he also taught science and the Bible at the school for several years.

The investigation started Monday when deputies say the 16-year-old student told them she had been having a sexual relationship with Sauers for months.

District Attorney Keith Blackwood spoke after the hearing about the sensitive nature of this case.

“Any case like this is very serious,” Blackwood said. “Teachers and employees at schools are in positions of great trust in our community. We trust them with our children, and so to have anyone violate that trust is very troubling. We’re going to make sure this is investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent, and if he in fact did this and was found guilty, he will be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sauers could face 10 to 20 years in prison for each count. He’ll have a preliminary hearing next Monday.

