Third-Seeded Baylor Bears Set to Open NCAA Tournament Run

KWTX NEWS 10 LATE NEWSCAST: 3.16.23
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 3 seed Baylor takes on No. 14 seed UC Santa Barbara on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on TNT at 11:30 a.m. MT.

BU is appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in the last nine tournaments.

The Bears are 21-15 in 14 NCAA Championship appearances and 18-9 under Scott Drew.

Drew is one of two active coaches to have won an NCAA Title and an NIT Title (John Calipari). He is the only active coach to have won both at the same school.

Baylor is one of just four teams to be a three-seed or higher in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

BU is 8-5 all time when playing as a No. 3 seed.

The Bears are appearing in the NCAA postseason for a school-record 11th-consecutive time (9 NCAA, 2 NIT).

Baylor is 41-24 in postseason tournaments (conference, national) over the last 15 seasons.

