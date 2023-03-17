Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former president Donald J. Trump is scheduled to hold a “Make America Great Again” rally in Waco on March 25, 2023.

You can apply for two tickets to the event at the Waco Regional Airport, here.

Trump on Friday returned to Facebook after a more than two-year ban.

“I’M BACK!” Trump posted on the site weeks after his personal account was reactivated. He also shared an old video clip in which he said: “Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”

Trump posted the same clip on YouTube, which announced Friday that it, too, was welcoming him back.

