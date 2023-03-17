Woman charged with DWI, child endangerment after crashing vehicle into Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI and child endangerment after driving her vehicle into a home in Bryan just before midnight Thursday.

Luz Ledezma, 32, told Bryan police she was driving too fast and tried to brake, but the brakes did not work causing her to crash into the house on Brompton Lane. Her two children were in the car at the time. No one was injured in the crash.

According to arresting documents, a man inside the home when the crash happened noticed Ledezma trying to drive the car back away from the house, but detained her until officers arrived.

Ledezma faces one count of Driving While Intoxicated and two counts of child endangerment.

#BREAKING: A car crashed into a house on Brompton Lane in Bryan late Thursday night. No injuries were reported. Police have launched an investigation into the situation, and cleanup is currently underway. https://t.co/Mqt6N4OeMW pic.twitter.com/oNyhtXZLU2 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 17, 2023

