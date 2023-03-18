Baylor women advance to round of 32, takes down Alabama 78-74

STORRS, CONNECTICUT (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team is headed to the next round after taking down No. 10 Alabama.

The Bears were holding back in the first half and went into halftime losing 41-30.

But they came back stronger, going back-and-forth with the Tide the entire second half.

The Bears come out on top, taking down Alabama 78-74.

They advance to the next round where they will take on the University of Connecticut.

