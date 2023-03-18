Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Caught on camera: Officer shoots at armed suspect in Walmart

The man was reportedly stealing at Walmart when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a loss prevention employee and an officer.
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Surveillance video released Friday shows an officer shooting at an armed shoplifting suspect in the middle of a Phoenix Walmart.

The video shows 35-year-old David Apana initially walking into the store near 35th Avenue and Southern Road on March 4.

Investigators say Apana started stealing items inside.

The store surveillance footage shows Apana walking toward the doors to exit as the loss prevention employee tries to stop him from leaving.

Apana attempts to dodge the employee, who was reaching to grab the suspected stolen items, officials say.

The two men were near a customer when Apana pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee.

A Phoenix officer near the front doors shot at Apana, but missed.

Apana then ran into the middle of the store as customers sprinted out.

Investigators say Apana was then seen leaving the store with the gun and running into a nearby neighborhood.

Apana was later found and taken into custody. He was not hit by the gunfire.

The officer involved in the shooting is with the South Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for six years, officials say.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC speaks at Fort Hood after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Tipping has become a new normal when out shopping or dining.
IRS looking to introduce new program that could erase cash tipping altogether
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo
File image of classroom
Disturbing video shows racism on full display at Grand Prairie ISD school

Latest News

Ridon Kola was arrested Friday and charged with making threatening interstate communications.
Court records: Man threatened to kill mayor, police during parade
Commanders on post at Fort Hood provide an update on the death of Fort Hood soldier Ana...
Fort Hood provides update on death of Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz
Thousands in California are still without power as the state steps up its clean-up effort...
Cleanup intensifies in storm-damaged regions
FastCast
Brady' Saturday FastCast