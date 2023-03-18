Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man arrested for intentionally setting fire to trailer in Benchley

According to documents, the man was arrested after the fire and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in Benchley
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in Benchley(kbtx)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s office has arrested Logan Link, 30, on multiple charges related to a fire in the Benchley community Wednesday.

According to documents, Link was arrested after the fire and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Deputies also said they tased Link after he grabbed a pickaxe. He also had a butane lighter in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Link is being held at the Brazos County Jail on one count of Arson and one count of Terroristic Threats Against a Public Servant. His bond is set at $29,000 total.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo

Latest News

Fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco
Waco Fire Department responds to a fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco
fastcast lake sunset evening
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
With a round of applause, the event honored a handful of Central Texas veterans who served in...
Ceremony honors Central Texas veterans 20 years after their service in Iraq War
Sarah Andrews resets after a timeout against Alabama. (Baylor Athletics)
Baylor women advance to round of 32, takes down Alabama 78-74
fastcast dark skies field of grass
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast