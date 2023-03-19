Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ceremony honors Central Texas veterans 20 years after their service in Iraq War

With a round of applause, the event honored a handful of Central Texas veterans who served in...
With a round of applause, the event honored a handful of Central Texas veterans who served in the Iraq War.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - VFW Post 2148 welcomed Central Texas veterans who served in the Iraq War to a special service at the post as the war approaches a major milestone.

March 20, 2023 will mark 20 years since the start of the Iraq War and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The war ended on Dec. 15, 2011. As many as three million American service members served in the war.

The event at the VFW Post included rounds of applause to honor the handful of veterans who served in the Iraq War. Towards the end of the ceremony the sound of a bugle honors those who served and are no longer with us.

”A lot of our veterans here from Central Texas that participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom they just didn’t do it once, they did it their entire careers,” veteran Rolando Hernandez said.

Hernandez delivered the keynote address and discussed his experience serving with the Marine Corps during the Iraq War.

”A lot of the freedoms that we have in the US we take for granted, but I am proud of what we did out there,” he said.

Hernandez brought with him a collection of mementos from the war such as a flag and currency to show those in attendance. These items serve as memories he will never forget.

“There’s times where things pop up on the TV or other places where history pops up, and it’s like, ‘hey I was there,’” Hernandez said.

State Representative Doc Anderson presented the post with a Texas flag flown at the state capitol.

”It’s important for the families and the youngsters that are here to understand what these veterans went through,” Rep. Anderson said.

Bill Mohan, who served in the army during the Vietnam War, said there are lessons to be learned from the Iraq War.

”If we don’t pay attention and learn from our mistakes and how we got out of the war we could do it again,” he said.

The post plans to continue to hold a ceremony commemorating the Iraq War every year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

Latest News

fastcast lake sunset evening
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Sarah Andrews resets after a timeout against Alabama. (Baylor Athletics)
Baylor women advance to round of 32, takes down Alabama 78-74
fastcast dark skies field of grass
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Commanders on post at Fort Hood provide an update on the death of Fort Hood soldier Ana...
Fort Hood provides update on death of Private Ana Basaldua Ruiz