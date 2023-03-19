Copperas Cove nonprofit thrift store finds new home following closing scare

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - In early March, the Optimist Club Thrift Store in Copperas Cove, a nonprofit benefiting families and children, received an alarming notice from its landlord that could’ve forced the store to close indefinitely.

“We got a certified letter in the mail that said we had to be out by the 5th of May, which is heartbreaking,” Tanja Ridings, the store manager of the Optimist Club Thrift Store, told KWTX.

“It’s very sad, not only for us but I think for the community,” Linda Makinson, the club president for the Optimist Club Thrift Store, said of the store possibly shutting down.

Finding a new space for the nonprofit, which has operated out of a storefront in the Copperas Cove Terrace for nearly 10 years, would be a challenge given all of the racks and racks of donated clothes, toys, bedding and more that they would need to relocate.

Ridings said she was looking for spaces that possessed certain criteria.

“It should be an open floor plan, and we would need at least 2,000 square feet,” Ridings said.

With the help of the community, Makinson and Ridings were able to find the thrift store a new home at 105 East Avenue E in Copperas Cove, which just so happens to be a building that the nonprofit operated out of in its early years.

“When the club first started, we were staying here for free for a few months until we found the Cove Terrace location,” Makinson said. “So it’s come full circle for us to come back.”

Formerly Hawaiian Grill, the vacant space sits just half a mile away from the current storefront, and encompasses over 3,000 square feet.

But it doesn’t come without its challenges. Makinson and Ridings say the new store requires a lot of work before they can move in.

“The roof is leaking and the air conditioning does not work,” Makinson told KWTX. “The flooring needs to be redone, and a lot of cleaning, a lot of grease and dirt in there. It needs a really deep clean out, and then painting.”

With just weeks left before the big move, the store is asking for the community’s help, whether it’s tradespeople who can repair the roof and AC, or even just extra hands to help move boxes.

“We have a GoFundMe as well on our website for those who wish to donate,” Makinson said. “And just community support. Any help we can get is greatly appreciated. We have a goal and now we just have to work to get there.”

Those interested in learning more about how to help can do so here.

