Ironically staying chilly into the first day of Spring - But Spring-style warmth returns during the work week

Saturday stayed cloudy and cool for Central Texas. Temperatures in the afternoon only warmed into the mid to upper 50s - Which is about 15° colder than what we should be for this time of the year. We started to see clouds slowly clear out, but heading into the overnight hours we’re expecting to lose even more cloud cover - But that’s going to open the door for some cold air to settle in tonight. We’re heading into the final day of Winter on Sunday and it’ll definitely feel like it across Central Texas. A Freeze Warning is in effect for majority of Central Texas until 9 AM Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to drop down into the low to mid 30s Sunday morning. While not everyone in Central Texas is under this Freeze Warning - You may want to still go ahead and protect those P’s, especially if you’ve done an early Spring planting. We’ll see some clouds return throughout Sunday morning, but we should see those clouds clear out and see more sunshine for the afternoon. After a cold morning down into the 30s - We’ll warm back into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon.

Clouds return Sunday night into Monday morning. This should prevent us from being as cold and help keep us above freezing. Morning lows on Monday look to be in the mid 30s to around 40°. We’re still monitoring the potential for a light freeze - Especially for our northeastern areas. Monday is the first day of Spring but it’ll be hard to believe that as chilly temperatures remain in the forecast. Cloudy skies and highs in the 50s expected for Monday afternoon. We may see a stray shower or two on Monday - But most look to remain rain free. Strong south winds return Tuesday which starts our warming trend for the work week. Despite having cloudy skies on Tuesday, temperatures will still warm back into the mid to upper 60s. The strong south winds continue to pump in warmer and muggier air. We’re back closer to 80° by Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday we may see a stray shower or two in our area - But once again coverage looks so low that most of us stay rain free.

Rain chances for the upcoming work week look best Thursday into Friday as another dryline and cold front sweep through Central Texas. There are still some uncertainties regarding the timing of this system and exactly how much rain we could see between our long-term forecast models. Rain chances look best late Thursday into Friday morning with about a quarter-inch to half an inch of rain falling. We’re monitoring the severe storm potential with this storm system as well. Make sure you are staying up to date with the forecast over the next few days! Temperatures on Thursday stay warmer than normal into the mid to upper 70s. The cold front that moves in late in the work week will not be anything like the cold front we had this past work week. Temperatures look to drop down into the low to mid 70s for Friday afternoon - Which is much closer to our normal for this time of the year.

Next weekend is looking pleasant. Temperatures into the mid to upper 70s forecast for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday morning looks to be the chilliest as we’re down into the 40s. Another cold front may move in on Sunday and bring us more rain and a bigger cool down - But we’re still too far away to nail down any specifics at this time. Temperatures may briefly drop back into the 60s starting the following work week.

