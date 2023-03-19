Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

No. 3 Seed MBB Set for Second Round Showdown with No. 6 Seed Creighton

Adam Flagler
Adam Flagler(Baylor MBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 3 seed Baylor takes on No. 6 seed Creighton on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on TBS at 5:10 p.m. MT.

Baylor and Creighton will be meeting for the sixth time, and a second time in the NCAA Tournament.

A key for Baylor will be slowing down Creighton’s big man, Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner dropped 31 points in the Jays win over NC State.

Creighton also features a player named Baylor. Baylor Scheierman is a senior guard who has hit a three pointer for 44 games in a row.

Baylor has won the last two meetings against the Jays including an 85-55 win over the Jays in the Second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

Latest News

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, front, drives past UC Santa Barbara forward Andre...
No. 3 Baylor cruises past No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 74-56
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Baylor head coach Scott Drew calls a play to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Drew family holds impromptu reunion at NCAA Tournament
Baylor Bears at NCAA Tournament
Third-Seeded Baylor Bears Set to Open NCAA Tournament Run