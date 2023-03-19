No. 3 Seed MBB Set for Second Round Showdown with No. 6 Seed Creighton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No. 3 seed Baylor takes on No. 6 seed Creighton on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on TBS at 5:10 p.m. MT.

Baylor and Creighton will be meeting for the sixth time, and a second time in the NCAA Tournament.

A key for Baylor will be slowing down Creighton’s big man, Ryan Kalkbrenner. Kalkbrenner dropped 31 points in the Jays win over NC State.

Creighton also features a player named Baylor. Baylor Scheierman is a senior guard who has hit a three pointer for 44 games in a row.

Baylor has won the last two meetings against the Jays including an 85-55 win over the Jays in the Second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.