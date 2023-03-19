Older brother rescues younger brother after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Two juveniles were rescued Saturday after a river bank collapsed on them, according to the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Luke, 9, and Hunter, 15, Sappenfield were playing near the Lampasas River Bank when the bank collapsed on them. Family members told KWTX that the middle brother, Wyatt was also playing with them at the time and wasn’t injured. The middle brother helped dig Luke out who was completely covered in all of the water.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1500 block of County Road 3150 near the family home. Family members say the boys live in the River Place Neighborhood, which is adjacent to the Lampasas River.

The boys’ aunt, Megan Hansen, said she never expected something like this would happen.

“It’s heartbreaking I think as a parent we want our kids to be outside and making those memories,” Megan said. ”No one could have predicted this would have happened.”

The Lampasas Sheriff’s Department, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Kempner Police Department, Lampasas Fire Department, Hamilton EMS, and Care Flight all responded to the scene.

Both juveniles were taken to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple, one evacuated by a Care Flight helicopter.

Luke has suffered multiple fractures to his back, ribs and hip. Hunter has a fracture in his T12 that is pressing on his spinal cord.

They are both expected to be okay.

Kempner VFD said that the older sister, Alex, to the two juveniles is a member of their department. She was on scene with the rest of law enforcement on Saturday afternoon.

They add that in support of the family a meal train was started to help with finances and food.

Their Facebook post reads:

“We have started a meal train to support them during this time and we would also ask that if you can, make a monetary donation,”

“Any size donation will help him to focus on his family instead of working to support the household and the responsibilities that don’t disappear in the face of a crisis.”

Other Central Texans, including Megan have stepped up to try and support the family. She set up a meal train here to provide warm meals to the family staying at McLane’s Children Hospital.

Additionally, Megan and her husband, Bruce Hansen, own Texas Discount Automotive and plan on fixing up a Toyota Prius and Ford Focus and selling them with all of the proceeds going to the immediate family.

Meanwhile Monty’s Steaks Brews & BBQ in Copperas Cove is donating 15% of all sales from Monday and Tuesday directly to the Sappenfield family. The restaurant owner Monty Montanez said he has never met Luke, Hunter or the rest of the family.

“I’m willing to help anybody out at any time,” Montanez said.

Members of the Sappenfield family say they are just thankful to see so much community support.

“It’s a load off of their mind to know that they don’t have to decide between going to work or being there with their kids,” Megan said.

KWTX is still working to gather details surrounding the rescue.

