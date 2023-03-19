Texas teens arrested in aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Bexar County have arrested four teens in connection to reports of an aggravated robbery.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Mar. 14 to the 3000 block of North Foster Rd. for reports of a vehicular crash. The suspect vehicle continued driving to the 7200 block of FM 78 and crashed into multiple cars.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to a complainant who reported that while he was getting gas, four suspects approached him and robbed him at gunpoint.

“The suspects demanded the victim give them everything he had which included shoes, gold necklaces, earrings, and cash. The suspects then proceeded to go through the victim’s vehicle,” and Bexar County.

The victim was then able to get into his car and drove away through a subdivision where the suspects began chasing the victim.

The suspect then reportedly began shooting at the victim’s vehicle causing a window to shatter, report the authorities.

The suspect vehicle continued driving and crashed into multiple vehicles including an 18-wheeler and the suspects inside the vehicle fled on foot.

Through the course of the investigation, BCSO investigators were able to identify 4 suspects involved and arrested three of the four.

Sophia Denise Price, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, Serenity Banda, 19, was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BCSO is searching for the last suspect involved in this case, 18-year-old Jonoven Rene Esquivel, who is wanted for aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on Esquivel’a whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

