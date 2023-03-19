Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Two juveniles were rescued Saturday after a river bank collapsed on them, according to the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Luke, 9, and Hunter, 15, were playing near the Lampasas River Bank when the bank collapsed on them.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1500 block of County Road 3150.

The Lampasas Sheriff’s Department, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Kempner Police Department, Lampasas Fire Department, Hamilton EMS, and Care Flight all responded to the scene.

Both juveniles were taken to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple, one evacuated by a Care Flight helicopter.

Luke has suffered multiple fractures to his back, ribs and hip. Hunter has a fracture in his T12 that is pressing on his spinal cord.

They are both expected to be okay.

Kempner VFD says that the older sister to the two juveniles is a member of their department.

They add that in support of the family a meal train was started to help with finances and food.

Their Facebook post reads:

“We have started a meal train to support them during this time and we would also ask that if you can, make a monetary donation,”

“Any size donation will help him to focus on his family instead of working to support the household and the responsibilities that don’t disappear in the face of a crisis.”

You can find the link to the meal train here.

KWTX is still working to gather details surrounding the rescue.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo

Latest News

ARRESTED- Serenity Banda (left) and WANTED- Jonoven Rene Esquivel (right)
Texas teens arrested in aggravated robbery
Workers build a new home in a Longview subdivision on Dec. 17, 2021.
To tackle high housing costs, Texas lawmakers push to build more homes
The Copperas Cove nonprofit will be relocating to a new space at East 105 Avenue E in late April.
Copperas Cove nonprofit thrift store finds new home following closing scare
FastCast
Brady's Sunday FastCast