Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Two juveniles were rescued Saturday after a river bank collapsed on them, according to the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Luke, 9, and Hunter, 15, were playing near the Lampasas River Bank when the bank collapsed on them.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1500 block of County Road 3150.

The Lampasas Sheriff’s Department, Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Kempner Police Department, Lampasas Fire Department, Hamilton EMS, and Care Flight all responded to the scene.

Both juveniles were taken to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple, one evacuated by a Care Flight helicopter.

Luke has suffered multiple fractures to his back, ribs and hip. Hunter has a fracture in his T12 that is pressing on his spinal cord.

They are both expected to be okay.

Kempner VFD says that the older sister to the two juveniles is a member of their department.

They add that in support of the family a meal train was started to help with finances and food.

Their Facebook post reads:

“We have started a meal train to support them during this time and we would also ask that if you can, make a monetary donation,”

“Any size donation will help him to focus on his family instead of working to support the household and the responsibilities that don’t disappear in the face of a crisis.”

You can find the link to the meal train here.

KWTX is still working to gather details surrounding the rescue.

