Waco Fire Department responding to a fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco

Fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco
Fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco(Chantel Ropp, KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco fire units are responding to a fire inside AutoNation Chevrolet Waco at 1625 N Valley Mills Dr.

It is unclear, at this time, if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

It is also unclear, at this time, what might’ve started this fire.

KWTX crews at the scene can see visible damage to the front of the building.

Check back for updates.

