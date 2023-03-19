Waco Fire Department responding to a fire at AutoNation Chevrolet Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco fire units are responding to a fire inside AutoNation Chevrolet Waco at 1625 N Valley Mills Dr.

It is unclear, at this time, if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

It is also unclear, at this time, what might’ve started this fire.

KWTX crews at the scene can see visible damage to the front of the building.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Dr. @WacoTXFire units arriving with fire showing inside a commercial building. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 19, 2023

