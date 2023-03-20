Advertise
2 injured after shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, suspect in custody

Lamar High School is under a lockdown Monday morning after an on-campus shooting.
Lamar High School is under a lockdown Monday morning after an on-campus shooting.(CBS texas)
By JULIA FALCON
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Lamar High School is under a lockdown Monday morning after an on-campus shooting.

Two students are injured and are receiving medical care. There is no word on their conditions.

The suspect has been arrested by Arlington police, but officials ask that parents, students and community members stay away from the campus while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Arlington ISD said the shooting happened outside of the school.

Once the lockdown is lifted, officials say students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the remainder of the day.

