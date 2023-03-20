American in Mexico kidnappings thanks supporters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CNN) - One of the two Americans who survived a violent kidnapping in Mexico is speaking out.

Eric Williams was one of the four Americans taken hostage in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this month.

The kidnappers are suspected members of a drug cartel.

They allegedly killed two Americans, but Williams and Latavia Washington Mcgree survived.

Williams was shot in the leg and has undergone several surgeries to repair the damage.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.

Williams thanked supporters from his hospital bed stating,” I’d like to thank everybody for the prayers and the donations for my speedy recovery, I just want y’all to know I’m very thankful and happy that people out there do care even when stories that are being told are not true. But I will address everything so thank you.”

Mexican authorities have charged six with the kidnappings,

The cartel turned over five of its members allegedly involved and apologized for the murders.

