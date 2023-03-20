Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

American in Mexico kidnappings thanks supporters

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CNN) - One of the two Americans who survived a violent kidnapping in Mexico is speaking out.

Eric Williams was one of the four Americans taken hostage in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this month.

The kidnappers are suspected members of a drug cartel.

They allegedly killed two Americans, but Williams and Latavia Washington Mcgree survived.

Williams was shot in the leg and has undergone several surgeries to repair the damage.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical expenses.

Williams thanked supporters from his hospital bed stating,” I’d like to thank everybody for the prayers and the donations for my speedy recovery, I just want y’all to know I’m very thankful and happy that people out there do care even when stories that are being told are not true. But I will address everything so thank you.”

Mexican authorities have charged six with the kidnappings,

The cartel turned over five of its members allegedly involved and apologized for the murders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
File Graphic
Mexican boy nicknamed ‘Little Chapo’ charged in assassination of 8
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
CACERES EXTREMADURA, SPAIN - MARCH 01: The two defendants seen from a screen in the press room...
Couple sentenced in Spain after 1.6 million euro wine heist at Michelin-starred restaurant