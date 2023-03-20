Baylor WBB prep for storied UConn team in second round of NCAA Tournament

STORRS, CONNECTICUT (KWTX) - The second round is set for the Baylor women in the NCAA Tournament, as they’ve got a true road game taking on the UConn Huskies Monday night on their home court.

Everybody knows of the history with this UConn program and many players grew up watching Huskie basketball, including Ja’Mee Asberry and Jaden Owens.

They each described the surreal feeling of playing UConn in the tournament, but their dreams have always been to play them wearing green and gold.

“I think it will be fun, it’s almost like every little girl’s dream to go to UConn,” said Asberry. I think playing against them will be the same feeling. I’ve never played them before and they’re a really good team, so, yeah, I’m excited.”

“That’s a very well known school and basketball team, but I’ve also dreamed of playing at Baylor,” said Owens. “I’m happy for who I’m playing with (the name) that’s across my chest, and I think that’s the most exciting part about it.”

The second-ranked Huskies have several players who are 6″4 and 6″5, a team that is not lacking size one bit. When asked if Baylor matched up well with UConn, the Bear’s head coach Nicki Collen gave a simple answer.

“Yeah we don’t,” said Collen. “We have to use our speed, we have to box out early, we have to pursue the ball off the rim. I will say, we definitely don’t match them size wise, that’s for sure.”

These two teams last met in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament as UConn advanced to the Final Four that year, eliminating the Bears in a two-point win. Baylor has a 4-5 record all-time against UConn and hope to even it up as the Bears take the floor Monday night, tipping off at 8 p.m. CT at the Gampel Pavilion.

