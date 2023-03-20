Belton ISD implements road closures to enhance campus safety

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD is partnering with the City of Belton to implement road closures in front of two Belton schools on N. Blair St. downtown.

The road closures will run in front of Belton New Tech High School and Belton Early Childhood School. N. Blair St. between 3rd and 4th avenues and between 4th and 5th streets will be blocked off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers will still be able to pass through 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues normally but will not be able to drive through N. Blair St. in front of the schools.

Belton ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Mike Morgan, said the district has been working on blocking these streets since the summer of 2022 before Belton New Tech High School was restructured and opened as a ‘standalone’ high school in the Fall.

“We were working with our partners on safety plans, our district safety team, and with community partners like Belton Police Department,” he said. “We started throwing around the idea of how much it would improve the pathway for these students and the safety in the area if we could close portions of Blair Street during school day.”

After receiving approval from the city and district’s board of trustees, the district was able to proceed with blocking the streets, notifying parents, students and residents of the upcoming change.

Morgan said the district also hopes the closures will enhance students’ on-campus experience as well.

“It’s going to increase safety, but we also think it’s going to increase kind of the quality for those students,” he said. “Since we do have a campus that’s divided by an active street, we think it’ll give them more of a campus feel as well.”

Morgan said they strategically structured the closure to also make it as convenient as possible for people who frequently pass through the area during the week.

“It’s all in the interest of safety and experience,” he said. “Luckily, one block to the east or one block to the west, and you can get back to whichever pathway you’re going on. So, we hope it’s not a terrible inconvenience, but we do think it’s going to increase the safety factor for our campuses and for our kids.”

Belton residents can expect to see the sections between 3rd and 4th avenues and between 4th and 5th avenues on N. Blair St. blocked off for the remainder of the school year.

