Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Belton ISD implements road closures to enhance campus safety

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD is partnering with the City of Belton to implement road closures in front of two Belton schools on N. Blair St. downtown.

The road closures will run in front of Belton New Tech High School and Belton Early Childhood School. N. Blair St. between 3rd and 4th avenues and between 4th and 5th streets will be blocked off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers will still be able to pass through 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues normally but will not be able to drive through N. Blair St. in front of the schools.

Belton ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Mike Morgan, said the district has been working on blocking these streets since the summer of 2022 before Belton New Tech High School was restructured and opened as a ‘standalone’ high school in the Fall.

“We were working with our partners on safety plans, our district safety team, and with community partners like Belton Police Department,” he said. “We started throwing around the idea of how much it would improve the pathway for these students and the safety in the area if we could close portions of Blair Street during school day.”

After receiving approval from the city and district’s board of trustees, the district was able to proceed with blocking the streets, notifying parents, students and residents of the upcoming change.

Morgan said the district also hopes the closures will enhance students’ on-campus experience as well.

“It’s going to increase safety, but we also think it’s going to increase kind of the quality for those students,” he said. “Since we do have a campus that’s divided by an active street, we think it’ll give them more of a campus feel as well.”

Morgan said they strategically structured the closure to also make it as convenient as possible for people who frequently pass through the area during the week.

“It’s all in the interest of safety and experience,” he said. “Luckily, one block to the east or one block to the west, and you can get back to whichever pathway you’re going on. So, we hope it’s not a terrible inconvenience, but we do think it’s going to increase the safety factor for our campuses and for our kids.”

Belton residents can expect to see the sections between 3rd and 4th avenues and between 4th and 5th avenues on N. Blair St. blocked off for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo

Latest News

Nine firearms were located with one being confirmed stolen out of Teague, a stolen truck from...
Freestone County Sheriff’s Office discovers nine firearms including one stolen during search warrant investigation
Video footage recorded inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde at 12:04 p.m. May 24....
“He has a battle rifle”: Police feared Uvalde gunman’s AR-15
Abortion-rights supporters gather in front of the federal courthouse in Amarillo on Wednesday.
How an old law found new life in lawsuit seeking to revoke approval of abortion pill
Simpson was arrested and booked on DUI charges, including Extreme DUI and Reckless Driving &...
Woman charged with DUI after allegedly hitting and damaging 4 Arizona patrol cars