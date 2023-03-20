Dive team finds remains believed to be Houston girl missing since Oct. 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Houston Police Department are awaiting autopsy results on remains found in Pasadena, Texas on Monday, March 20, believed to be Nadia Lee, 2, who was reported missing in October 2022.

Detectives “recovered human remains from Vince Bayou in Pasadena. Based on information obtained throughout the investigation and circumstances in which the remains were recovered, it is believed the remains are of 2-year-old Nadia Lee. However, the official identification is pending autopsy results,” police wrote in a news release.

The girl’s father, Jyron Charles Lee, 26, is charged with capital murder in the 351st State District Court. He is believed responsible for the disappearance and possible death of his daughter, police said.

On October 19, Lee was charged with murder in the 185th State District Court in the death of his wife, Nancy Reed, 22.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a hotel at 525 Bay Area Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. on October 18, 2022. The officers met with suspect and learned he and his wife got into an argument in front of their two children.

Lee then told officers he had placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring their children. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lee was detained at the scene and further investigation led to Lee being charged in his wife’s murder. During the investigation, it was determined 2-year-old Nadia Lee was unaccounted for and was officially reported missing by Houston police.

A further investigation identified the father as the suspect in the girl’s disappearance. Detectives learned the girl had sustained injuries inflicted by her father and was believed to have been killed on or about October 16 at 331 South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lee was charged for his role in the girl’s disappearance.

