Freestone County Sheriff’s Office discovers nine firearms including one stolen during search warrant investigation

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A total of nine firearms including one reported stolen were discovered by authorities in Freestone County Friday.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office conducted an arrest and search warrant after 5 p.m. Mar. 17 west of Teague.

Multiple agencies initiated contact with the suspect upon arriving at the location and he was immediately taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the search, nine firearms were located with one being confirmed stolen out of Teague, a stolen truck from Fairfield was recovered, a stolen motor scooter out of Lacy Lakeview was recovered, 136 .7 grams of ecstasy, 66.9 grams of Methamphetamine and nine grams of Marijuana were found.

The following charges against the suspect include:

  • 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Felony
  • Theft of a Firearm - Felony
  • Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 grams < 200 grams - Felony
  • Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 2/2A > 4 grams < 400 grams - Felony
  • Theft of Property > 30k < 150k - Felony
  • Warrant - Aggravated Assault Dating/.Family/House w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Marijuana < 2 oz - MB

“Good work by the good guys. We appreciate the assistance from Wortham PD, and the Auto Theft Task Force,” said Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

This is an ongoing investigation involving more property.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

