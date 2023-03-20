Freestone County Sheriff’s Office discovers nine firearms including one stolen during search warrant investigation

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A total of nine firearms including one reported stolen were discovered by authorities in Freestone County Friday.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office conducted an arrest and search warrant after 5 p.m. Mar. 17 west of Teague.

Multiple agencies initiated contact with the suspect upon arriving at the location and he was immediately taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the search, nine firearms were located with one being confirmed stolen out of Teague, a stolen truck from Fairfield was recovered, a stolen motor scooter out of Lacy Lakeview was recovered, 136 .7 grams of ecstasy, 66.9 grams of Methamphetamine and nine grams of Marijuana were found.

The following charges against the suspect include:

9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Felony

Theft of a Firearm - Felony

Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 grams < 200 grams - Felony

Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 2/2A > 4 grams < 400 grams - Felony

Theft of Property > 30k < 150k - Felony

Warrant - Aggravated Assault Dating/.Family/House w/ Deadly Weapon

Marijuana < 2 oz - MB

“Good work by the good guys. We appreciate the assistance from Wortham PD, and the Auto Theft Task Force,” said Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley.

This is an ongoing investigation involving more property.

