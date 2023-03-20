Occupants, three pets survive house fire in Hewitt

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hewitt Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at around 2:10 p.m. on Mar. 19 in the 200 block of Crescent Drive. Firefighters arriving at the residence encountered flames and thick plumes of smoke coming from the attic.

The Waco Fire Department sent two fire engines, a ladder truck and a command vehicle to help.

All occupants were out of the house when units arrived, and after knocking extinguishing the fire, first responders located three pets who survived.

According to the fire department, one occupant sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

“The fire was investigated it was determined that the source of the fire was a malfunction in a dryer,” said the fire department. “Closed doors to the laundry room helped to keep the fire from spreading through the rest of the house.”

