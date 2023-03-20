Advertise
Mother mauled to death by neighbor’s Great Danes while feeding dogs

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked by two Great Danes.
By CBS News/AP
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CBS NEWS/AP) - A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs she had gone over to feed while their owner was away, authorities said.

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked Thursday evening by the two Great Danes in Centre Township southwest of New Bloomfield.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said the victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked.

“He was present at the scene, but I don’t think he was there for much of it,” Ressler said, according to WGAL-TV. “As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911.”

Ressler said emergency responders and police officers were unable to reach the victim until animal control personnel arrived and tranquilized the dogs.

Brandon Zeiders, who is engaged to Potter’s sister, told Penn Live that police told him the dogs may have been fighting each other and turned on the woman as she tried to intervene.

The two animals were later taken to a veterinarian and euthanized. Officials said a third dog was present but didn’t take part in the attack. State police say the case is under investigation.

Jennifer Keefer, the victim’s younger sister, told WGAL-TV that her sister had a “beautiful personality.”

“She was just loveable to be around,” Keefer said. “Everyone loved her.”

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes can grow as tall as 32 inches at the shoulder and “when standing on their hind legs, they are taller than most people.” Last year, a Great Dane named Zeus was declared the tallest living dog in the world.

The dogs are known for being easygoing and affectionate, but they are also “alert home guardians.”

“Those foolish enough to mistake the breed’s friendliness for softness will meet a powerful foe of true courage and spirit,” the American Kennel Club says.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

