Spring starts today (allegedly)

Central Texans have not seen sub-freezing temperatures before this weekend since February 18th. The late-season freeze Saturday night brought temperatures into the 20s for much of the area, but it’s now highly unlikely that we’ll see another freeze this “cold” season. Spring begins at 4:24 PM when the center of the sun passes directly over the equator but it won’t feel like Spring until tomorrow. Today’s weather is a bit of a holdover from the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, and with a returning breeze too. Morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy skies will warm only into the mid-to-upper 50s late today. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected to stick around throughout the entirety of the day, but today’s the transition day into what’ll be a much warmer rest of the work week. Gusty south winds return this afternoon as high as 25 MPH and those south winds will whip near 30 MPH Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The persistent breeze will bring us warmth and humidity which could turn to a few isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday but rain chances are capped near 20%. Clouds will still stick around but tomorrow’s morning temperatures will be near 50° while Wednesday’s morning lows will climb into the low-to-mid 60s. Despite the clouds, those gusty south winds will climb to near 70° tomorrow and the climb to near 80° Wednesday.

We’re stuck in a Thursday/Friday storm system pattern and this week is no exception. Just like last Thursday, another cold front will swing through the area and bring us shower and thunderstorm chances. Unlike other Thursday storm systems of recent, this Thursday’s front will arrive overnight and that may limit the severe weather threat. We’ll have to be on the look out for a few stray stronger storms Thursday afternoon and especially Thursday night, but the severe weather risk is expected to be fairly low for our area with the threat of gusty winds and hail. Since Thursday’s rain will mostly arrive after sunset with the quick-moving front, our rainfall totals may not be that high. We’re only expecting a tenth-inch to quarter-inch of rain for most with isolated downpours bumping some totals up to a half-inch. After Friday’s front, we’ll see some returning sunshine to start the weekend, but another cold front Sunday will bring clouds back next week. Sunday’s front will drop temperatures some, but highs will only dip into the low-to-mid 70s.

