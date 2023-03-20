Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas man tells police he fatally shot burglars in self-defense

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas- A burglary-in-process left two men dead after an apartment tenant shot both suspects in self-defense, police said.

According to police, the tenant said both men broke in and started shooting at him.

It happened on March 18 just after 2:30 a.m. at the Woodlands at the Preserve apartments in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue. The luxury apartment complex backs up to the 33-acre Spring Creek Forest Park Preserve.

Arriving officers said they found one injured suspect inside the apartment and the other outside.

Paramedics responded, but both men died at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the men.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and detectives said they’re trying to determine why the suspects targeted the apartment where the shooting happened.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo
Tipping has become a new normal when out shopping or dining.
IRS looking to introduce new program that could erase cash tipping altogether

Latest News

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked by two Great Danes.
Mother mauled to death by neighbor’s Great Danes while feeding dogs
Lorenzo Gonzales (left), and Frankie Gonzales, 2, (right)
Father of Frankie Gonzales, slain Waco boy dumped in trash bin, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Tanja Ridings
Copperas Cove thrift store gets a new home
Julie Hays in the studio
2 injured after shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, suspect in custody