Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Unattended grease on stove blamed for fire that destroyed duplex unit in Hewitt

A fire destroyed a duplex unit and two vehicles while damaging a second duplex unit and a third...
A fire destroyed a duplex unit and two vehicles while damaging a second duplex unit and a third vehicle in the 100 block of Gruver Dr.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The fire chief in Hewitt told KWTX firefighters believe unattended grease left on a hot stove is to blame for a fire that destroyed a duplex unit and at least two vehicles Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Hewitt and Waco fire departments battled the blaze in the 200 block of Gruver Circle. The fire reportedly started at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Once it engulfed the duplex, it was further fueled by strong wind gusts in the area, the fire chief said.

The flames spread to the vehicles nearby and the neighboring duplex unit, where it caused extensive smoke damage.

Firefighters told KWTX a third vehicle was damaged by the fire.

Six people were inside the duplex units when the fire erupted. Everyone managed to get out of the units safely.

Fire in the 200 block of Gruver Circle.
Fire in the 200 block of Gruver Circle.(City of Hewitt)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo
Tipping has become a new normal when out shopping or dining.
IRS looking to introduce new program that could erase cash tipping altogether

Latest News

Former Assistant Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey (left), and Bellmead City Manager Yost...
In lawsuit, ex-assistant police chief alleges gender discrimination and retaliation against Bellmead city manager
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
KWTX@4: Women's History Month business spotlight on Over The Plate Catering & Cooking Classes...
KWTX@4: Women's History Month business spotlight on Over The Plate Catering & Cooking Classes in Temple - 3.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: The first day of spring, a shirtless coach and more - 3.20.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: The first day of spring, a shirtless coach and more - 3.20.23