Unattended grease on stove blamed for fire that destroyed duplex unit in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The fire chief in Hewitt told KWTX firefighters believe unattended grease left on a hot stove is to blame for a fire that destroyed a duplex unit and at least two vehicles Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Hewitt and Waco fire departments battled the blaze in the 200 block of Gruver Circle. The fire reportedly started at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Once it engulfed the duplex, it was further fueled by strong wind gusts in the area, the fire chief said.

The flames spread to the vehicles nearby and the neighboring duplex unit, where it caused extensive smoke damage.

Firefighters told KWTX a third vehicle was damaged by the fire.

Six people were inside the duplex units when the fire erupted. Everyone managed to get out of the units safely.

Fire in the 200 block of Gruver Circle. (City of Hewitt)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.