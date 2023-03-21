Baylor falls to UConn in second round of NCAA tournament

STORRS, Connecticut (KWTX) - Coming into Monday, Baylor Women’s Basketball was facing the tough task of having to defeat powerhouse UConn on their homecourt in order to try and advance to the first Sweet Sixteen of the Nicki Collen era.

The game was close to start as Baylor was able to win the first quarter.

But the talent of the number 2 seeded Huskies began to show in the second quarter as UConn outscored the Bears 22 to 11 to take a 5 point lead into the half.

Baylor was able to stay afloat in the first half thanks to the three point shooting Ja’Mee Asberry and Jaden Owens.

But in the second half the Bears couldn’t match UConn’s ability to get inside and finish at the rim and the Huskies began to run away with it.

The Bears were only able to score 8 points in the 4th quarter.

UConn will now move on to play in their 29th straight Sweet Sixteen.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.