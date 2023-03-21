Degrees of Science: 2024 Solar Eclipse

Advertise
In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endal from Baylor...
In this week's Degrees of Science we are talking with Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endal from Baylor University about the 2024 Solar Eclipse.
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endal from Baylor University about the 2024 Solar Eclipse. Central Texas will be in the path of totality, meaning we will experience a total solar eclipse. Dr. Endl talks about how this is a once in a lifetime event for Texas, and about the plans being made for the tens of thousands of people expected to come to Central Texas to see the Solar Eclipse.

