Family seeking answers after College Station man murdered during home invasion

Rashawn Jones
Rashawn Jones(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station’s first homicide of 2023 remains unsolved.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in what police say was a targeted home invasion.

The incident has left Jones’ family searching for answers as to why he was targeted. The details surrounding the home invasion are not yet clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the early days of the investigation, police shared they had security camera video showing three masked men carrying firearms who knocked on the door and forced their way inside.

Nearly three months later, family and friends are still seeking answers and justice for the loving father, brother and son.

“We’re just trying to hang in there, just trying to move on with our lives,” says Rashawn’s father Alfredo Lopez. “We just need closure.”

However, closure, accountability and justice are not moving at the pace that the family would have liked.

17-year-old Censear Solomon, one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder was arrested and subsequently released on bond. He was recently arrested by Brazos County Sheriff deputies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon, both offenses which violated the conditions of his bond.

While Solomon has since been incarcerated again for violating the terms of his bond, two other suspects are still at large, leaving the family anxious for answers and demanding more action from law enforcement.

17-year-old Censear Solomon, one of three suspects in the Jan. 3 murder was arrested and subsequently released on bond. He was recently arrested by Brazos County Sheriff deputies for violating the conditions of his bond.(KBTX)

“We just think they just gave up and we haven’t heard anything. You know it definitely is not gonna bring him back. But I mean, that would definitely give us some kind of relief if these other two would come forward and turn themselves in,” says Lopez.

Although an arrest will not bring Rashawn back, it could provide a sense of comfort to his grieving family.

“We’re still gonna think about him each and every day, but, you know, at least we know that they’re behind bars and they’re not going to harm anybody else,” said Lopez.

Jones was set to graduate from barber school before his murder. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared to graduate and become a professional barber.

KBTX has made several attempts to get an update on the investigation from the College Station Police Department. Our attempts to obtain an on-camera interview have gone unsuccessful but they did release a short statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-764-3600.

