Spring has finally arrived!

The blast of cold air that surged through much of the country last weekend and early this week is finally getting out of here and Spring is legitimately starting! Morning temperatures today are only about 5° to 10° colder than yesterday’s HIGH temperatures! The weather will look the same with generally mostly cloudy skies, but today’s weather will feel a lot more like it should for this time of year with highs warming into the low 70s. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies to maybe produce a few isolated showers today. These quick splash-and-dash showers won’t really amount to much, but they’ll be around through the end of the day today. Temperatures reach the low-to-mid 70s depending on if any late-day sunshine peeks through the clouds, but even warmer weather is coming tomorrow. Today’s gusty south winds between 15 and 35 MPH will remain elevated Wednesday and Thursday, potentially gusting to near 40 MPH at times especially Thursday, and propel our highs into the low 80s. The moisture moving in will keep skies mostly cloudy and it’ll also boost morning temperatures into the mid-60s too.

The gusty winds are in advance of what’ll be an overnight and early morning storm system arriving Thursday night and Friday. The frontal boundary is expected to move through a bit slower than previously thought so that will fortunately limit the severe weather threat somewhat but will unfortunately likely limit the rainfall totals we’ll likely see. Just like with Tuesday and Wednesday, a few scattered sprinkles are possible during the daytime hours. Nearly all of the storms Thursday will remain north of the Red River, but late-day storms will attempt to form along the approaching front from the west. Late-day and evening storms will make a run on our area but they’ll gradually start to weaken as they arrive. A few stronger thunderstorms along the front are possible overnight into Friday morning, but the severe weather threat is low and will be entirely confined west of I-35. After Friday’s front clears the area midday and early in the afternoon, we’ll finally see some returning sunshine! Highs remain warm in the upper 70s on Friday post-front and Saturday too, but some clouds return Sunday as another front moves toward our area.

