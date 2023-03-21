Warm, muggy, and windy conditions carry on

Breezy south winds returned across Central Texas Tuesday. Those winds managed to push that cold air out and replace it with warmer and muggier air. That muggier air resulted in a batch of mist and drizzle that stayed persistent across the I-35 corridor throughout much of the day. Areas that stayed cloudy and drizzly for most of Tuesday have only warmed into the low to mid 60s. But not everyone was dealing with those kinds of conditions today - Everyone away from I-35 actually had some sun and that allowed temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. So there were definitely two very different stories across our area today.

Tonight strong south winds will continue across Central Texas - Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected. Those winds will continue to pump higher humidity air. Wednesday morning will be cloudy, warm, and muggy - Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s. We may have some drizzle or a few hit and miss light rain showers throughout the morning into lunchtime. Rain showers look to fade and clouds look to slowly burn off into the afternoon. Strong south winds gusts up to 35 mph throughout the day on Wednesday means that we’re going to be much warmer for the afternoon. Highs for the middle of the week will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Strong south winds keep the moisture pumping into Central Texas right into Thursday - Which means we stay warm and very muggy for the day. The morning starts out in the mid 60s to around 70°. Overcast skies and a few hit and miss showers are expected for the morning and into the early afternoon, but some late day clearing will be possible and temperatures will jump back into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. Our next storm system bringing us a better chance at showers and storms will arrive Thursday night into Friday. This will be a quick shot of rain and only expected to drop around a quarter of an inch or less. Since this is an overnight storm system the better chance for severe weather stays out to our west. As storms arrive overnight into the morning hours they’ll be weakening - But we’re monitoring a chance for strong storms mainly west of I-35. Rain clears by the middle of the day - And sunshine returns for the afternoon. Breezy west winds behind the front will put an end to the humidity, but bring us no significant drop in our temperatures. Highs stay in the upper 70s for Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking beautiful! Mostly sunny with Saturday morning starting in the low 50s and warming into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Some cloud cover will begin to work back in for Sunday as a cold front approaches from the north. We may see a stray shower or two on Sunday. Breezy south winds keep us warm into the mid to upper 70s again. The front arrives Sunday into Monday and that looks to bring a more noticeable cool down and maybe another round of showers to kick off next work week. We’re back into the low 70s Monday, but another push of cooler air may drop us back into the 60s for Tuesday afternoon!

