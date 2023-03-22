Classroom Champions: Valley Mills’ Avagrace Warner

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Avagrace Warner.

Warner is a standout thrower at Valley Mills High School. She hopes to reach state this season.

In addition to athletics, Avagrace started a 24/7 food pantry outside of her house. She came up with the idea during the height of the pandemic to help her neighbors and she’s kept it going.

Next year Avagrace plans to attend UMHB and will be on a pre-med track.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.