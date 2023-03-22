Advertise
Classroom Champions: Valley Mills’ Avagrace Warner

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Avagrace Warner.

Warner is a standout thrower at Valley Mills High School. She hopes to reach state this season.

In addition to athletics, Avagrace started a 24/7 food pantry outside of her house. She came up with the idea during the height of the pandemic to help her neighbors and she’s kept it going.

Next year Avagrace plans to attend UMHB and will be on a pre-med track.

