Fire department has its first all-women fire crew: ‘We’re making history’

Meet the women leading the first female firehouse team for the St. Louis Fire Department in over 150 years. (Source: KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the first time in 165 years, an all-female fire crew will run a St. Louis Fire Department firehouse.

Firefighters Pamela Saunders-Isaac, Licole McKinney, Jessica Jackson and Elizabeth McCormick make up the historical team of women leading Engine 26 in North City.

“This has never happened. To have four women in one company,” Jackson, acting fire captain, said.

McCormick said she is a six-year veteran and is one of two female firefighters hired over the last 15 years.

“I feel super honored and privileged to work for what I believe is the greatest department in the world,” McCormick said.

Currently, there are 12 female firefighters working for the city of St. Louis and the department is working to grow that number.

“We don’t get a lot of women that put in applications because they seem to think this is a job that they could not do,” Jackson said. “But seeing us today proves that they can do this job. "

The team said they know they are representing women while also protecting the community.

“This lets the little girls know they can do it even though they’ve probably already been told that fire trucks are for boys,” Saunders-Isaac said. “But now they can see big girls do it too, and they can too.”

The fight to get more women on board continues and the all-female team is proud to have to opportunity to lead and work together.

“We’re making history,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

