H-E-B hosting hiring fair for Temple Warehouse

H-E-B distribution center in Temple, TX
H-E-B distribution center in Temple, TX(PRNewswire)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring fair Wednesday for their new Temple Warehouse.

The hiring fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 22 in the 4750 block of Wendland Road.

More than 100 full-time warehouse order selector positions are available with pay starting at $19 an hour with nightS and weekend hourly premiums available

“Benefits also include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off, a health, vision and dental plan,” said the Texas-based company.

