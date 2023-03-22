Advertise
KWTX@4: Texas filmmaker discusses new documentary on legendary Vaughan Brothers

KWTX@4: Producer/Director Kirby Warnock discusses new documentary "Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues" - 3.22.23
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new documentary promises a never before seen look at the lives of two Texas blues legends born and raised in Oak Cliff near Dallas. 

“Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues” features interviews with Jimmie Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, along with many others. 

Baylor Alum Kirby Warnock serves as the Producer and Director for the film.

Warnock will attend a screening of the film at the Waco Hippodrome Monday, March 27th and will participate in a Q&A session following the screening.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to watch the documentary’s trailer.

The QR code below has information on where you can stream, download or buy the documentary:

Brothers in Blue documentary
Brothers in Blue documentary(Courtesy Photo)

