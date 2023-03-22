Advertise
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash in Milam County

(File graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 22-year-old North Carolina woman has died following a fatal crash in Milam County Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a head-on crash at 6:30 a.m. Mar. 21 on FM 485, east of Yarrelton.

A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup towing a trailer was traveling westbound on FM 485 while a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage passenger car was traveling eastbound on FM 485.

According to troopers, the driver of the Cheverlor attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on a hillcrest when it collided head-on with the Mitsubishi.

The passenger Mallory Regina Shaw, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

