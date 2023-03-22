North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash in Milam County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 22-year-old North Carolina woman has died following a fatal crash in Milam County Tuesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a head-on crash at 6:30 a.m. Mar. 21 on FM 485, east of Yarrelton.

A 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup towing a trailer was traveling westbound on FM 485 while a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage passenger car was traveling eastbound on FM 485.

According to troopers, the driver of the Cheverlor attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on a hillcrest when it collided head-on with the Mitsubishi.

The passenger Mallory Regina Shaw, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.