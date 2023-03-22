Warmth and humidity leads to an early Friday morning storm chance

The overall weather pattern so far this Spring has favored Thursdays and Fridays for rain and strong storm chances. This week and probably next week may not be an exception to that rule! Severe storms are possible Friday morning and could again lurk late next week too. Leading up to Friday’s storm chance will be another cloudy, windy, and humid day of weather. Tuesday’s scattered showers near and east of I-35 could return again today, but today’s rainfall coverage should be lower than yesterday’s. We’re keeping rain chances near about 10% with most, if not all, of the rain falling east of I-35. Expect cloudy skies again today, especially in the morning, with hopefully some afternoon sunshine gradually returning. Morning “lows” in the mid-to-upper 60s will warm steadily into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. South winds will gust near 30 MPH and the breeze hangs around tomorrow too. In fact today’s weather will repeat tomorrow with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s warming into the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds may be a bit stronger Thursday afternoon, gusting between 30 and 40 MPH, thanks to the approach of our next storm system. We’re only expecting a 20% chance of a few showers during the daytime hours, but storms will hold off until Thursday night and Friday morning.

The late-week cold front is set to arrive in the state Thursday night and that means it won’t approach our area until, realistically, around daybreak Friday. Severe storms with large hail and gusty winds are expected to fire up along the front after 1 AM west of Abilene and San Angelo. These storms will eventually latch to the front and march eastward overnight but the storms should gradually weaken during their eastward trek. The entire area is under a level 1 severe weather risk Thursday night and Friday morning meaning that a few isolated severe storms are possible. Storms should be rooted above the near-surface layer of the atmosphere and that should preclude a tornado threat, but strong wind gusts and up to half-dollar size hail will be possible with the storms. Storms should enter our area likely after 3 AM, approach the I-35 corridor around sunrise, and likely exit the area around lunch time. The quick-moving line of storms will push humidity out and west winds will allow for sunshine to return late in the day and allow highs to warm back into the upper 70s. Friday morning’s rain chances are close to 70% and we’re expecting around a half-inch than three-quarters of an inch.

After Friday’s front clears, humidity clears the area too and that’ll keep skies mostly sunny Saturday with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 70s. Moisture will attempt to stream back in Sunday and that could bring some of us some rain as another front approaches, but the majority of the rain will stay to our south and east. We’ll call it a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures behind Sunday’s front will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s early next week, but a quick warm up is expected late next week as yet another storm system blows through the Plains. Another severe weather risk could be around next Thursday or Friday, but the early look at forecast model data is suggesting the storm system may be too far to the north to bring us high severe weather chances but it’s something we’ll need to monitor.

