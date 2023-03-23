City of Waco releases traffic plan for Trump campaign’s visit Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco has released a plan for traffic in anticipation of Donald Trump’s visit Saturday.

The presidential campaign of former President Donald J. Trump will host a rally Mar. 25 at Waco Regional Airport in the 7909 block of Karl May Drive.

Road closures and traffic detours will be implemented as an impact on traffic in the China Spring area is expected throughout the day.

The parking area for the event will open at 8 a.m. and entry gates will open at noon. The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

The event organizers expect approximately 15,000 attendees and have secured law enforcement officers to control intersections and ensure traffic flows safely and efficiently.

Airport passengers are recommended to arrive early and there will be a dedicated route to access the terminal. Airport visitors are to travel on Steinbeck Bend and proceed on Karl May Drive to the airport.

Streets Affected:

• The intersection of Flat Rock Road and Skeet Eason Road will be controlled by law enforcement and for event exit only or access to Airport Park.

• Yankie Road should be used for local traffic to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

• Steinbeck Bend and China Spring Highway/N. 19th Street will be controlled by officers throughout the day, and the signal will be in flash as needed.

“Regular vehicular traffic can avoid this intersection by utilizing Washington Lane and Rock Creek Road. Note: due to construction, Airport Road is limited to northbound traffic only,” said the City of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.