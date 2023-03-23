Advertise
Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina

Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle. (DANIEL SELIGER, TMX, CNN, Daniel Seliger/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) - A fire destroyed dozens of boats at a marina in Seattle, Washington.

Police believe the fire was not an accident.

Video taken early Wednesday morning shows the massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, the entire storage facility was ablaze.

Emergency crews say flames reached 70 feet high.

Approximately 30 boats were destroyed, officials say.

Hours later, members of the arson bomb squad found a man hiding in one of the boats.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson and he will be booked into the jail after being treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

