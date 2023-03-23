Advertise
A few stronger storms could be rollin’ in Friday morning!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Y’all ready for what will be a PHENOMENAL weekend of weather?! Us too, but we’ll have to get through another round of storms Friday morning. There’s some good and bad news, though. Storms arriving Friday morning will likely be weakening as they push in, but there’s a chance that the storms lose all of their muster and produce minimal rainfall totals for parts of our area. Rainfall totals will approach a quarter-inch along and west of I-35 in spots, but cities and towns east of I-35 may only receive a tenth of an inch of rain or maybe even less. Since the rain isn’t arriving until Friday morning, we’ll have another warm and humid day to get through first. Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday’s, but with warmer morning lows. Morning temperatures near 70° will warm close to 80° this afternoon with morning clouds giving way to partial afternoon sunshine. A stray sprinkle is possible this morning, but rain chances are capped at 10%. Gusty south winds will continue to pump moisture into the atmosphere ahead of Friday’s morning front.

This cold front will likely produce some storms with large hail overnight well west of our area and those storms will eventually form into a broken line of storms as the front picks them up. The storms along the front should enter into our area between 3 AM and 4 AM west of Highway 281. The severe weather threat will be highest right as the front moves in, but storms should be slowly weakening as they arrive and while they push through. In fact, storms could fizzle out as they arrive near I-35 around 8 AM. We’re still expecting a few stray downpours as the front crosses the area but rainfall coverage and intensity will be limited east of I-35. Yes, we’re expecting the storms to weaken, but a stray strong storm is possible along the front at any time before it exits the area early in the afternoon. Gusty west winds behind the front will push humidity out and bring sunshine back in the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s. Gorgeous weekend weather arrives behind Friday’s front with highs in the upper 70s under generally mostly sunny skies. Another front pushes through early next week, but next week’s front may bring us a few showers only but a more notable temperature change closer to average mid-week.

