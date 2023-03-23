Advertise
Vendors set up to sell merchandise ahead of Trump campaign rally

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vendors are setting up near the Waco Regional Airport ahead of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday.

One group from Ohio traveled to Waco to sell Trump merchandise for the rally. The group says they are have been set up since Wednesday morning on the corner of 19th St. and Lakeshore Dr.

Nick Andrews, who is one of the people who traveling with the vendors from Ohio, said they have seen a handful of customers gear up for the rally, but they are awaiting a huge crowd expected to flood the area in a few days.

”I came down here just for this,” he said. “Just getting all the people their Trump 2024 gear. We’re expecting a lot of people...hearing tens of thousands coming here on Saturday.”

The city of Waco said they are expecting around 15,000 people to attend the rally on Saturday.

Other groups are also set up near the airport but more are expected to arrive Friday.

