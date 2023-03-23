Advertise
Harker Heights High School Football coached recommended for head coach position at North Texas School District

Harker Heights High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Jerry Edwards
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Jerry Edwards will join the Grapevine and Colleyville Independent School District.

GCISD Lone Finalist for Superintendent Dr. Brad Schnautz at the district’s board meeting will recommend Jerry Edwards for the position of Boys’ Athletic Coordinator and Head Football coach at Colleyville Heritage High School

The district stated in a released statement, “throughout that time, Edwards has become the all-time winningest coach in the school’s history, with playoff appearances the last four consecutive years. In addition, he holds the record for the most single-season wins with 12 in 2022 with the team finishing the successful year as a regional finalist.”

Prior to his time in KISD, Edwards was the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Mansfield High School and he spent time as a varsity assistant coach at both Fort Bend Clements High School and Milano High School. He has also coached powerlifting and baseball.

”Coach Edwards has built a successful program and brand vertically, across the school and within the community in all sports,” said GCISD Executive Director of Athletics Todd Raymond. “He brings so much passion and energy to the campus and community, and we’re looking forward to his positive contribution to CHHS.”

Throughout his coaching tenure, Edwards has earned numerous honors, including being named the District 12-6A Coach of the Year in 2022. Harker Heights was also named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Team of the Week during the 2022 season, while Edwards himself won Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 6A Coach of the Week in 2019.

”I’m thrilled to join a community known for its standard of excellence both academically and athletically,” Edwards said. “To be able to come back to the DFW area is such a wonderful opportunity both professionally and personally, and as an educator, coach and father.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

