Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Police say a homeowner in Georgia shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, I hear two shots. And I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything, and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I saw all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Responding officers said they learned a home invasion had taken place. The homeowner shot and killed a man who was believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” a neighbor said.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders.

They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden marks anniversary of Affordable Care Act
The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying a...
Person of interest in aggravated assault sought by Killeen police
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine