Killeen municipal court clears 130 warrants, ‘handled 61 defendants’ during latest warrant roundup period

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court cleared 130 warrants and “handled 61 defendants” during the most recent two-week warrant roundup, city officials said.

The court collected $72,982.44 in outstanding fines. Additionally, $4,304 in fines were cleared through jail credit and $965 in fines were cleared through community service.

Those with outstanding warrants were advised to make arrangements with the court during a warrant forgiveness month in December 2022. These individuals were told to go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested. The court also waived all additional warrant fees, but the warrant fines.

The court first provided six months of warnings for those who were on the active warrant list to clear their names.

From Feb. 27 - March 10, the Killeen Police Department then actively sought out those who had failed to take action to clear their warrants.

“I consider the program a success from start to finish,” Judge Kris Krishna said. “Many heeded our warnings and took actions to clear their warrants during our warrant forgiveness period. Through our partnership with the Police Department, we were able to clear another 130 warrants during our roundup period. While some of those were arrests, many were able to clear their names on-line or in person.”

For more information about this Municipal Court program and to view the active warrant list that is updated weekly, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.

