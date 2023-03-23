Law enforcement officers sweeping University High School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Independent School District police officers and at least one unit with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon were conducting a sweep of University High School.

Authorities are investigating a call that a student was shot in a restroom, but at this point, believe the call was a hoax.

The school is located at 3201 S New Road.

No further information is available at this time.

