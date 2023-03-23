Advertise
Law enforcement officers sweeping University High School

A Waco Police Department unit outside University High School.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Independent School District police officers and at least one unit with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon were conducting a sweep of University High School.

Authorities are investigating a call that a student was shot in a restroom, but at this point, believe the call was a hoax.

The school is located at 3201 S New Road.

No further information is available at this time.

