Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral

Video featured on national television
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
By Blake Holland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A video of a Carthage High School softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing to first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I myself would have even fell for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook page.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders seven to five.

KLTV 7's Blake Holland talks with Jada Walton and CHS Principal Justin Smith.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

Harker Heights High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Jerry Edwards
Harker Heights High School Football coached recommended for head coach position at North Texas School District
Avagrace Warner
Classroom Champions: Valley Mills’ Avagrace Warner
Sr. Guard, Ja'Mee Asberry finished with 15 points.
Baylor falls to UConn in second round of NCAA tournament
Baylor, who is 4-5 all-time against the Huskies, will tipoff with UConn on Monday night in the...
Baylor WBB prep for storied UConn team in second round of NCAA Tournament