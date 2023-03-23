Advertise
Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

