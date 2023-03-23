McLennan County political parties talk expectations of Trump’s upcoming visit to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign of the 2024 season is on Saturday, here in Waco.

Ahead of the rally, we spoke to both the McLennan County Republican and Democratic parties to see what they expect from Trump’s visit.

Both sides say they’re interested to hear what trump has to say at his first rally since leaving the oval office in 2020.

“This is all about campaign 2024, looking ahead, trying to win back the presidency for republicans in the coming campaign,” said Republican party chairman, Bradford Holland.

That’s what republicans are hoping for as Donald Trump descends on Waco, this weekend.

As for the democratic party here in McLennan County, they’re not convinced.

“He’s going to come in and speak and leave and nobody’s lives will be any different than they were before he came,” said Democratic party chairman, Mark Hays.

Whether you’ll be at the rally or not, the republican party here thinks it’s best-case scenario for Trump to visit central Texas.

“It makes intuitive sense someone trying to win a republican primary is coming to where the votes are instead of necessarily always where the big money is,” said Holland.

Big money being the larger cities like Dallas and Austin with huge funding.

While McLennan County republicans are focused on the vote, the county’s democrats ask that you focus on the current legislature.

“Our focus needs to stay on the Texas legislature and that’s where the voters or anyone who’s concerned with better government should be directing their attention at this time,” said Hays.

You’ll see McLennan County’s republican party at the rally but we’re told they’ll be there supporting the party rather than a specific candidate.

“Yes, we are helping but that doesn’t mean we’re endorsing. We are staying neutral. We’d do the same for any presidential campaign that comes to Waco and we hope that they all do,” said Holland.

The parking area for the event will open at 8 a.m. and entry gates will open at noon. The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

