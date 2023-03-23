Person of interest in aggravated assault sought by Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying a person-of-interest in an aggravated assault.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on March 17, 2023, the Killeen Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of N 38th Street and Atkinson Ave.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a man fired rounds at a vehicle with two adults and an infant inside. Police said no one was struck by the bullets.

Detectives would like to speak to a man seen in surveillance footage regarding the shooting.

“He is described to be a black male with a dreadlock hairstyle and to be around his mid-twenties in age,” Killeen police wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

