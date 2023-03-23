Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Police say 4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex

College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl...
College Station Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Harvey Rd. at the Pearl Apartments(KBTX)
By Alex Egan and Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four people have been arrested following a fight that led to gunfire at a College Station apartment complex Wednesday night.

College Station police say they were called to the Pearl Apartments around 9 p.m. for reports of several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers later determined there was a large fight between multiple people, which resulted in the gunfire.

One person was treated on the scene after being struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, according to police.

April Renee Cyrus, Comelia Lashaun Lewis and Nayirah Desha Cross have been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting.

Carl Rush Bolden has been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

Investigators continue working to identify the shooter and others involved.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or knows anything about the incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
City of Waco releases traffic plan for Trump campaign’s visit Saturday
Central Texas nonprofit aims to help veterans in rural county
‘There for them automatically;’ Central Texas nonprofit aims to serve veterans in rural communities
Central Texas nonprofit aims to help veterans in rural county
Central Texas nonprofit aims to help veterans in rural county
City of Temple hires help to clean up storm debris, residents have waited weeks for removal
City of Temple hires help with clean up of ice storm debris