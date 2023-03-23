Police say 4 people arrested following large fight that led to gunfire at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four people have been arrested following a fight that led to gunfire at a College Station apartment complex Wednesday night.

College Station police say they were called to the Pearl Apartments around 9 p.m. for reports of several gunshots heard in the area.

Officers later determined there was a large fight between multiple people, which resulted in the gunfire.

One person was treated on the scene after being struck by shrapnel from the gunshots, according to police.

April Renee Cyrus, Comelia Lashaun Lewis and Nayirah Desha Cross have been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting.

Carl Rush Bolden has been arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

Investigators continue working to identify the shooter and others involved.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or knows anything about the incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Update 12:16 am - Dispatch began receiving multiple 911 calls about numerous gunshots being heard at The Pearl Apartments. It was later learned that there was a large fight between numerous people which resulted in gunfire. (1) pic.twitter.com/xlybYNpDKA — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 23, 2023

